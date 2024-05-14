WDFW hosting public meeting on Talbot Dam restoration project on May 23

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is hosting a public meeting on a restoration project to remove the Talbot Dam on Green Creek in Pacific County.

Officials say that as the creek’s only barrier, the earthen dam’s removal would open about 2 miles of habitat for Chinook and coho salmon as well as cutthroat and resident trout.

Members of the public are invited to an in-person meeting, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Willapa Valley High School, 22 Viking Way in Raymond.

“We recognize the importance of Green Creek and the surrounding area to the local community,” said Melissa Erkel, WDFW fish passage and restoration biologist. “Public input is integral as we move forward on this project to restore ecological balance to Green Creek with added benefits for fish, habitat and people.”

The meeting will include a discussion of project status, timeline, and funding sources, and will have time for questions and answers.

Public feedback from this meeting will help to inform the Department’s continued work on the restoration project.

Built before the 1950s, the 20-foot-high, 115-foot-wide Talbot Dam was originally constructed to support historic timber harvest and over time was used to support agricultural activities. The dam is a complete blockage to fish and stops the flow of sediment and woody debris from moving downstream.

Design for this project was made possible with grant funding from the Salmon Recovery Funding Board. Created by the Washington State Legislature in 1999, the board provides grants to protect or restore salmon habitat and assist related activities.