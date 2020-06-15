WDFW asking public for strategic plan guidance
WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking the public for strategic plan guidance for the next 25 years.
The WDFW released a draft strategic plan they say is designed to help them invest in connections with communities and partners to improve fish, wildlife, and habitat outcomes.
They say it’s a need that members of the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Commission and Director Kelly Susewind identified a year ago in light of Washington’s growing human population, a changing climate, and shifting public expectations.
Susewind said understanding how they can meet public expectations is a big part of whether they’re going to be successful stewards of fish, wildlife, and the public’s trust.
He said if they’re on the right or wrong track, they want to know.
They say the draft plan focuses on five areas of change which include proactively addressing conservation challenges, building passionate constituencies through community engagement, connecting people to nature and conservation through recreation and stewardship, delivering science that informs Washington’s most pressing fish and wildlife questions, and moving WDFW toward operational and environmental excellence.
They say a 25-year plan will also help the department to take a longer view of its work.
The Commission is inviting the public to share their thoughts at upcoming digital meetings June 12, currently scheduled for 1:50 p.m. , and July 17, 2020.
Department staff are also encouraging feedback online through July 10, 2020. To view a copy of the draft plan and provide feedback, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/administration/strategic-planning .
The Commission intends to consider adoption of the plan at their Aug. 21 meeting.