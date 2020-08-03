WDFW asking for feedback on Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy Comprehensive Review
WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public feedback on its proposed Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy Comprehensive Review, which evaluates the state’s progress on the first phase of its Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy.
“Developed with guidance from our Willapa Bay Salmon Advisory Group, this review is a big step in answering the question of what’s working well for salmon management in the Willapa Bay basin and what still has room for improvement,” said Ron Warren, WDFW fish policy director. “As we evaluate our progress thus far, we also want to use this milestone as an opportunity to hear from the Willapa Bay community and other members of the public interested in this process.”
The public is invited to attend a virtual public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, to learn more about the review and provide comments.
Feedback can also be submitted online through Aug. 31, 2020.
To see the draft review, meeting details, and instructions for tuning in and providing comments, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/willapa-bay-policy-review.
For those without internet access or limited internet access, a limited number of print copies are available and can be provided upon request by calling WDFW’s coastal region office at 360-249-4628.
WDFW will present a summary of public comments received in August to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, which is scheduled to consider the draft review during its September meeting.
Commission meeting times and agendas can be found online at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
Adopted in June 2015, the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy is designed to help restore natural salmon runs, reduce conflicts between commercial and recreational fisheries in Willapa Bay, and enhance the economic well-being and stability of the recreational and commercial fishing industry in the state.
More information about the policy is available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/policies/willapa-bay-salmon-management.