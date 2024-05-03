WCMAC hybrid meeting held in Aberdeen on May 8

The next Washington Coastal Marine Advisory Council (WCMAC) meeting is scheduled for May 8th from 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM.

The meeting will be hybrid, with the option to join remotely via Zoom or in-person at the Port of Grays Harbor.

The meeting will include a discussion of a Maritime Washington National Heritage Area, updates on European Green Crab removal efforts, and an update and discussion about ongoing engagement around offshore wind.

Gridworks was hired on a six month contract to conduct outreach to tribes, coastal communities, WCMAC, and other stakeholders on how to best engage with Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), or to determine if processes already in place best fit the needs of WA.

At the February WCMAC meeting it was noted that the goal of Gridworks’ engagement for the Governor’s Office is to determine what an inclusive engagement process that fits Washington’s specific needs looks like. Their final report will include recommendations for the engagement process, data gaps pertinent to the OSW study, and a list of relevant scientific work.

While their work will inform any potential OSW planning and processes, it will not determine those processes.

The in-person meeting location will be the Port of Grays Harbor Meeting Room, at 111 S Wooding St, Aberdeen, WA 98520.

Meeting materials are now posted on the WCMAC website.