WAVE shuttle route to close until summer schedule

Starting on Monday, March 6, Grays Harbor Transit is temporarily canceling their WAVE route.

This cancellation will be in place until the summer schedule takes effect.

The Downtown Aberdeen WAVE Shuttle is used for access to Walmart, Olympic Gateway Mall, Safeway, and the Aberdeen Senior Center.

East Aberdeen and the Walmart area will be serviced by the 10N schedule, which also serves Fern Hill, Bench Drive, and other areas.

Grays Harbor Transit is offering free fares on all buses through December 31, 2023.

There is a charge for out-of-county routes.

Riders are encouraged to visit the Grays Harbor Transit website to learn more about the changes and how they may impact their travel.

More Details: https://app.simplifytransit.com/alerts/GraysHarborTransit/343cd2e1-d78a-439e-8da8-a19ffb879d21…

Español: https://app.simplifytransit.com/alerts/GraysHarborTransit/343cd2e1-d78a-439e-8da8-a19ffb879d21/es