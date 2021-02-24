      Weather Alert

Waterline flushing planned for North Beach area

Feb 24, 2021 @ 6:33am

Grays harbor County officials say that parts of the North Beach will see a change in water flow and may see some discoloration next month as waterlines are flushed.

Grays Harbor County employees will be flushing the waterlines in the Hogan’s Corner, Oyehut, Copalis Beach, and Ocean City areas between March 1 through March 8.  

If residents notice any discoloration of your water during this time, they are advised to run an outside water faucet for 5 to 10 minutes or until the water clears up. 

If residents have any questions, they are asked to call Kevin McManus at 360-500-4171 or [email protected]

