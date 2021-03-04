Waterline flushing continuing in the North Beach area
Following scheduled work to flush water lines in the Hogan’s Corner, Oyehut, Copalis Beach, and Ocean City areas, Grays Harbor County will move onto work elsewhere in the North Beach.
In a Public Service Announcement, officials say that Grays Harbor County employees will be flushing waterlines in the Pacific Beach and Moclips areas starting March 8.
Work to flush the lines will run between March 8 through March 19.
If residents notice any discoloration of your water during this time, they are advised to run an outside water faucet for 5 to 10 minutes or until the water clears up.
If you have any questions, please call Kevin McManus at 360-500-4171 ([email protected])