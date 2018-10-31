WATCH – “The Set List” with Pistol Annies and Carrie Underwood helps the Opry go pink

This week on “The Set List” Jill Wilderman talks new music from Pistol Annie’s, goes backstage at the Opry with Rita Wilson and shines a light on Carrie Underwood as she goes “pink”.

RELATED CONTENT

FGL sets down “Roots,” as they celebrate the opening of their new Nashville creative space

Blake Shelton will hit the road with his Friends & Heroes in 2019

Thomas Rhett’s ready for a “Finding Nemo” or “Monsters, Inc.” Halloween with Willa and Ada

Jon Pardi goes Retro as the new face of Wrangler

Luke’s Bryan’s back at work on “American Idol,” after wrapping his What Makes You Country Tour

Watch now: Pistol Annies bring the glam for “Got My Name Changed Back”