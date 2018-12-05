WATCH – “The Set List” with Jason Aldean and are Hootie and The Blowfish back?

This week Jill Wilderman dives into Pandora’s Backroads Show with Jason Aldean and Hootie and the Blowfish is back!

RELATED CONTENT

Pilot error deemed the main cause of helicopter crash that killed Troy Gentry

Kelsea Ballerini celebrates one-year wedding anniversary to Morgan Evans

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard urges country community to support End Gun Violence Together campaign

LOCASH and more help light the National Christmas Tree in D.C.

WATCH – Country Stars Choose: Real or Fake?

Keith Urban’s Music City Midnight to be part of “NBC’s New Year’s Eve”