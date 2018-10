This week on The Set List, Jill Wilderman talks to Maddie and Tae about new music, Lady Antebellum announces a residency in Las Vegas and performers from the 2018 CMA Awards are revealed!

RELATED CONTENT

Brad Paisley set to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before Friday’s World Series game

Why the heart of rock and roll is still beatin’ for Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey

Thomas Rhett, Dierks, Brothers Osborne, FGL, Bebe Rexha, Pistol Annies and Kacey Musgraves set to play the 52nd CMAs

Luke Combs’ die-hard fans from the beginning are still with him — and a couple even tied the knot

Cole Swindell celebrates his #1 “Break Up” with his fans

Listen now: Florida Georgia Line releases “baby-maker” “Talk You Out of It” as new single