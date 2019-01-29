Watch now: Shania Twain stars as John Travolta’s love interest in racing film “Trading Paint”

ABC RadioYou can check out Shania Twain on the big screen next month, co-starring with John Travolta in the racing film Trading Paint.

In the movie,Travolta is a veteran race car driver who clashes with his son, who’s also in the family business. Shania plays Becca, his love interest.

You can catch a glimpse or two of Shania — who receives second billing behind Travolta — in the new trailer for the film on YouTube. Trading Paint hits theaters February 22.

This may be Shania’s most extensive role so far on the big screen, but it’s not her first: She appeared as herself in 2004’s I Heart Huckabees.

On the small screen, Shania played a version of herself on Comedy Central’s Broad City in 2017.

