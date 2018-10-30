Watch now: Pistol Annies bring the glam for “Got My Name Changed Back”

Courtesy RCA Records NashvilleA trip to the DMV has never looked like more fun than it does in Pistol Annies’ new video for “Got My Name Changed Back.”

In the new clip, Miranda LambertAshley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley go to court, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the bank to restore their former surnames. They just happen to be dressed in full glam, in gowns complete with sequins, feather boas, and glitter.

Along the way, they pop a bottle of champagne — labeled Free Dom — with the judge and the bailiff, fire a confetti cannon at the DMV, and celebrate with cake and balloons at the bank.

Angaleena and Miranda have both acknowledged that “Got My Name Changed Back” was inspired by real life, since both have gone through divorces since they started the band.

“Got My Name Changed Back” is the lead single from Pistol Annies’ third album, Interstate Gospel, which arrives on Friday.

