Watch now: Dierks Bentley lights the flame on the Burning Man Tour

ABC/Image Group LAHow much fun can you have in thirty seconds? Well, a whole lot, apparently, if you’re Dierks Bentley.

Dierks recaps the first weekend of his Burning Man Tour — with stops in Hamilton, Ottawa, and Oshawa, Ontario — in a new 35-second video.

In a couple of the shots, you can check out Dierks’ alter ego, as he plays in his nineties cover band, Hot Country Knights.

You can see Dierks himself holding a “Thank God for Dierks Amen” poster made by a fan, a reference to his most recent #1, “Woman, Amen.”

You can also spot Dierks onstage at different times with his openers, Tenille Townes and Jon Pardi. Tenille takes over for Elle King on the #1 duet, “Different for Girls,” while Dierks and Pardi take on Dwight Yoakam’s hit, “Guitars, Cadillacs.”

You can watch the video — which is set to Dierks #3 hit and tour namesake “Burning Man” — on YouTube now.

Tonight, the tour continues in Winnipeg, before continuing on to Saskatoon, Edmonton, and Calgary this week.

