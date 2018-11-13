Watch now: CMA nominees Old Dominion on winning, new music, and why the CMA is like the “Super Bowl” — for their wives

ABC/Image Group LAGoing into Wednesday’s CMA Awards, Old Dominion is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year for the second year in a row.  The group’s Trevor Rosen says actually winning this time around would mean a lot to them.

“It would be very satisfying,” he tells ABC Radio. “It’s something that we’ve watched since we were young, y’know, so to be up there accepting one — I mean, you can’t really describe it, y’know?  It’s very validating…it’s a lot of things.”

Going to the CMAs each year isn’t just exciting for the group, though: Trevor says their wives can’t wait to get glammed up and hit the red carpet with them.

“It’s really their Super Bowl,” he laughs. “They only get a couple weeks a year to kinda walk on this side of it and see what we do, so they get very excited.”

Geoff Sprung cracks, “Yeah, it’s like their Stanley Cup!”

But in addition to anticipating their first CMA Award, O.D. is also gearing up for the release of their third album sometime next year.  So far, we’ve heard the first single, “Make It Sweet,” which lead singer Matthew Ramsey say is “a good launching point for the album.”

“It sets the tone for the album,” he adds. “We’re all very excited about this music, for sure.”


Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch now: CMA nominee Kelsea Ballerini insists she won’t win: “It’s not time for me yet” Watch now: CMA nominees Lady Antebellum look forward to watching new stars, hugging old friends and rooting for Kelsea Ballerini at this year’s show Watch now: Brett Young on his “fairy-tale” wedding, “fantastic” honeymoon and “validating” CMA nomination Watch now: CMA nominee Lauren Alaina looks back on her “crazy” year of “pinch-me” moments Watch now: Winning a CMA Award? LANCO would need to get a trophy case first Watch now: This is the year that CMA nominees Midland finally “grow up”
Comments