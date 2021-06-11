Washington State Parks introduce gift cards
Washington State Parks announces it is now selling gift cards that can be used to reserve campsites, cabins and vacation homes, purchase Parks merchandise, and more.
Gift cards will be available in plastic or electronic form. Electronic gift cards can be purchased online. Plastic cards can be purchased in person at State Parks’ Headquarters building at 1111 Israel Road S.W., Tumwater. Due to current COVID precautions, those wishing to purchase a plastic gift card should contact Parks’ Information Center to schedule an appointment at (360) 902-8844, or [email protected].
Later this year, people will be able to buy plastic gift cards at Washington state parks.
In addition to using the gift cards for reservations and Parks merchandise, people may use them to purchase Discover Passes through the State Parks reservation system — at Parks Tumwater headquarters and at state parks. The gift card is not valid for Discover Passes purchased from third-party vendors. Gift cards also are not valid at Washington state parks’ concessions.
Both the electronic and plastic gifts cards may be reloaded and added to Parks customers’ accounts.
With the introduction of the new gift card program, State Parks is retiring its gift certificate program, also known as “Park Dollars.” However, gift certificates that have been purchased will still be honored.
State Parks Gift Cards are valid for:
State Parks Gift Cards are NOT valid for:
- Third-party Discover Pass sales
- Concessions
Gift cards are available in denominations of $5 to $500. They come in plastic or electronic form. Electronic gift cards are available for purchase online. Buy your gift card here or with the link below.
Reloadable plastic cards can be purchased in person at State Parks’ Headquarters building at 1111 Israel Road S.W., Tumwater.
Due to COVID restrictions, those wishing to purchase a plastic gift card should contact Parks’ Information Center at (360) 902-8844 to schedule an appointment.
At a later date, cards will be sold at parks.