      Weather Alert

Washington among top 20% in nation for coronavirus restrictions

Jul 7, 2020 @ 6:56am

As Washingtonians deal with statewide mandates related to the novel coronavirus and protections against COVID-19, a new study says that our state is more restrictive than most of the country.

With some states pausing their reopening processes due to spikes in COVID-19, personal-finance website WalletHub today released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions, as well as accompanying videos and audio files.

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 metrics. 

According to WalletHub, the data set ranges from whether the state has any penalties for non-compliance with COVID-19 legislation to whether the state has required face masks in public and health checks at restaurants. 

Overall, Washington ranked 42.

Source: WalletHub

As of July 6, Washington ranked 31st in “Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public” and 46th in “Large Gatherings Restrictions”

Lower on the list were “Travel Restrictions” and “Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses” where Washington ranked 15th in the nation.

Also noted, with Washington ranked 19th on COVID-19 Death Rate Ranking it placed the state into a category noted as “Many restrictions and Low COVID19 Death Rate”

Coronavirus Restrictions in Washington (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):

  • 31st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
  • 40th – Workplace Temperature Screening
  • 15th – Travel Restrictions
  • 46th – Large Gatherings Restrictions
  • 15th – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
  • 38th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6, 2020.

 For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-coronavirus-restrictions/73818

July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries