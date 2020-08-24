      Weather Alert

Warner Bros. Drops First Trailer For “The Batman” And Other Cool Stuff!

Aug 24, 2020 @ 11:16am

DC held a virtual convention called FanDome over the weekend, and they unveiled some pretty cool stuff.  Including the trailer for “The Batman”, starring ROBERT PATTINSON.  It looks as gritty as the Christopher Nolan Christian Bale trilogy.  It’s due out next October.

But That’s Not all we also got a first look at director James Gunn’s “The suicide Squad”

 

As well as a new trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984”

And the first trailer for the Snyder cut of “Justice League”  Which will premier on HBO Max later this year or early next year.

 

And we got our first look at Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s “Black Adam”

TAGS
Black Adam DC FanDome The Batman The Snyder Cut The Suicide Squad Wonder Woman 1984
