KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Walking tours returning to Westport Marina

September 2, 2022 7:25AM PDT
Share

The Port of Grays Harbor announced that for the first time in three years, the Westport Marina will be offering public walking tours of its “vibrant and unique” working waterfront. 

 The tours are offered in partnership with the Westport’s Fresh Catch Project, a community effort to promote local seafood.

The 90-minute tours will feature an overview of the number one commercial seafood landing port in Washington State, followed by visits with commercial fishermen, seafood processors, the charter fishing fleet, the Westport Maritime Museum and a visit to the Westport viewing tower. 

“The Port of Grays Harbor and the many partners that make these tours not only possible, but exceptional, are excited to offer walking tours again to showcase Westport’s history and the role it plays today in our region’s economy,” shared Westport Marina General Manager Molly Bold.   “The Westport Marina is full of activity this time of year and we invite everyone to come out and see it in action.” 

Walking tours of the Westport Marina will be offered:

September 15th: 3:30 – 5:00pm
September 19th: 3:30 – 5:00pm
September 22nd: 3:30 – 5:00pm

Reservations are required and participants should expect to walk approximately one-half mile during the tour.  Comfortable, closed-toe shoes are highly recommended.   

To reserve your spot on a walking tour, or for more information, call 360-533-9562 or email [email protected].

Most Popular Posts

1

Win Blake Shelton Tickets This Free Ticket Friday!
2

Win Russell Dickerson Tickets On Free Ticket Friday!
3

Plank Island Theater Co. Holding Auditions For "Dog See's God" At The Bishop Center
4

Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino
5

It wasn’t a mink, but it was a marten that was caught on camera

Recently Played

American KidsKenny Chesney
4:56pm
HumanCody Johnson
4:52pm
Kiss A GirlKeith Urban
4:48pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
4:44pm
Give Heaven Some HellHardy
4:37pm
View Full Playlist