WA Veterans Affairs department hosting two events in Pacific County for veteran concerns

June 11, 2024 11:06AM PDT
The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) will host a Women Veterans Forum from 8:30 to 9:30 and a Veterans Town Hall from 10:00 to 12:30 on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Elks Lodge 1937, Long Beach.

This double event is presented by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC).

Women Veterans are encouraged to participate in the Women Veterans Forum to network, talk about the needs of Washington State Women Veterans in the area, and discuss how equitable access and support can be provided through ongoing outreach and engagement.  

The WVAC, which has 14 members, works to ensure that women veterans in Washington have fair access to VA services and benefits provided by the federal and state. 

Registration for the Women Veterans Forum is requested, but not required, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-veterans-forum-tickets-877556694697.

The VAAC is composed of 17 members and advises the Governor and the Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) on issues and programs concerning veterans. 

If you are unable to attend in person, you can join the Town Hall livestream starting at 10am where you will have an opportunity to comment and ask questions https://www.facebook.com/wsdva

During the Veterans Town Hall, community partners and service providers will discuss how they are helping local veterans and their families.  

All are welcome to attend and learn more about the programs and services available to veterans, families, and resource providers.

Visit the WDVA website at http://www.dva.wa.gov or call 1-800-562-2308 for additional information. 

 MORE INFORMATION: Information on the WVAC: Women Veterans | WDVA (wa.gov) Information on the VAAC: https://www.dva.wa.gov/councils-committees/governors-veterans-affairs-advisory-committee-vaac

