WA Supreme Court accepts redistricting maps finalized by Commission
Despite missing their deadline, statewide redistricting will move forward with the agreed-upon maps from the Washington Redistricting Commission.
The Washington State Supreme Court was given the job of finalizing the work after the commission went over their 11:59 PM deadline on November 15.
A statement from the Supreme Court over the weekend stated that they are accepting the work done by the commission that included numerous public meetings and outreach sessions and will not be making any changes to the final plan.
They added that the plan adopted by the Washington Redistricting Commission “substantially complied” with statutory deadlines, and declined to adopt a new redistricting plan for the state.
The five-page order was signed by all nine justices.
They said that “The court concludes that the primary purpose of achieving a timely redistricting plan would be impeded, not advanced, by rejecting the Commission’s completed work.”
Under the commission maps, Montesano will move into the 24th Legislative District, as well as a portion of Aberdeen moving into the northern district. Other changes will also be made in parts of the county.
With the approval of the Supreme Court, the redistricting commission may continue their work to finalize the maps.