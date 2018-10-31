WA State Representative Jim Walsh Reads Vincent Price’s Part from Thriller!
WA State Representative Jim Walsh stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show today (10-31-18) And in the spirit of Halloween at the request of Kix 95.3 Morning show hosts The Luceman and Logan, read Vincent Price’s part from the classic Michael Jackson song “Thriller” complete with maniacal laughter!
We think he did a pretty good job..Although he could’ve rolled his R’s a little more! Check it out below!
And Thanks Jim for always being a great guest on the Kix 95.3 Morning show!!