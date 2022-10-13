Volunteers and beachwalkers needed for Coastal Observation And Seabird Survey Team (COASST)

Beachwalkers, or anyone interested, is being invited to participate in a free training session to learn more about the work done by the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST).

On November 6th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, COASST will deliver a free training session in Ocean Shores.

COASST says that their Beached Bird program is focused on the intersection of science, conservation, and communities.

COASST participants collect data on beach-cast carcasses of marine birds and marine debris on a monthly basis to establish the baseline pattern of beached bird mortality on North Pacific beaches.

At the interactive, hands-on workshop, trainees will become acquainted with COASST survey protocols, have a chance to learn more about the seabirds that live in their area, and learn about the effects of marine debris on sea life.

The COASST training provides participants with the tools to monitor for potential changes in the marine environment and promote stewardship of local marine resources.

COASST is a citizen science project of the University of Washington in partnership with state, tribal, and federal agencies, environmental organizations, and community groups.

COASST says that they believe residents of coastal communities are essential scientific partners in monitoring marine ecosystem health. By collaborating with community members, natural resource management agencies and environmental organizations, COASST works to translate long-term monitoring into effective marine conservation solutions.

Currently, nearly 1000 participants survey beaches in Washington, Oregon, California, and Alaska.

The training session will be held at the Ocean Shores Library (573 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores, WA 98569).

There will be a break in the middle of the session for lunch, but anyone attending is asked to bring their own sack lunch.

Participants need no prior experience with scientific data collection, just a commitment to survey a specific beach at least once a month.

COVID-19 details: Masks are recommended, but not mandatory. Staying safe is our top priority and we will have disinfectant wipes and sanitizer on hand.

For more information and to reserve your training spot, call COASST at 206-221-6893 or email [email protected].

More information about the COASST program can be found at coasst.org.