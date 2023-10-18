Volunteer Opportunities Fair: Saturday, October 21

The 23rd annual Volunteer Opportunities Fair is taking place this Saturday, October 21 in Hoquiam.

The 2023 event will be held at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge at 624 K Street from 11a-2p, and will feature a chance for residents to find a volunteer opportunity that fits their schedule and interests.

According to organizers, the event will feature numerous local organizations in search of volunteers, along with information about other local non-profits and groups that are in need of volunteers.

Residents who attend can learn more about what the organizations do, as well as sign up to become a volunteer while talking with staff.

High school or college students in need of volunteer hours for graduation and those residents other requirements are encouraged to attend to find an opportunity that fits their needs.

Admission is free to the event, and space is available for additional organizations to take part.

This year the event is being put together by both Betsy Seidel and The Moore Wright Group.

For a list of over 100 local groups looking for volunteers, visit KXRO.com and look for Volunteer Opportunities under the Community tab, or by clicking HERE.