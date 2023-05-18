Volunteer ambassadors sought to enhance visitors’ experiences at trailheads across Washington

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Washington Trails Association (WTA) are looking for volunteers for a new Ambassador program.

Volunteer ambassadors will welcome visitors at boat launches and trailheads on WDFW-managed lands, provide information about the wildlife area, and raise awareness about Recreating Responsibly.

The program kicks off July 1 at six locations across Washington, including Yakima River water access sites, Teanaway Junction and Thorp, in Kittitas County as well as Lewis Butte and Pipestone Canyon in the Methow Wildlife Area in Okanagan County.

Ambassadors will be at trailheads every Saturday through Sept. 16, 2023.

“We’re so proud to partner with WTA to engage Washingtonians directly in public land stewardship,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW lands division manager. “Not only will volunteers help to make WDFW trailheads more welcoming, they’ll also promote safe, meaningful recreation experiences while protecting natural, cultural, and tribal resources.”

“We are excited to collaborate with WDFW to launch the ambassador program this summer,” said Allie Tripp, WTA strategic initiatives senior manager. “WTA has a long history of working with volunteers, so we know the power of harnessing peoples’ passion to protect the places we love. We are thrilled to engage with local outdoor enthusiasts to grow a more connected and informed recreation community.”

The pilot program is part of WDFW’s recently published 10-Year Recreation Strategy for WDFW-managed Lands, which aims to protect natural and cultural resources, improve visitor experiences, and reduce recreation impacts. Interested volunteers should reference WTA’s website for more information and to apply.

Applications are due by June 15, 2023.