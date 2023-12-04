KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Victim identified in fatality log truck-vs-car collision

December 4, 2023 7:42AM PST
Photo from Washington State Patrol

Details were released over the weekend, identifying the driver who died following a Friday fatality accident in Humptulips.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 76-year-old Hoquiam man Richard Dowse was killed in the accident on Friday on SR 101 near Hensel Road.

In their report, officials state that a 66-year-old Hoquiam man was driving a log truck and trailer, also traveling on 101.

When the 76-year-old man had stopped to turn left in his 2002 Subaru Legacy, the log truck driver attempted to pass the vehicle on the left, striking the Subaru, rolling over and on top of the vehicle. 

Officials released the name of the deceased driver following notification of next-of-kin.

The roadway was blocked for over eight hours.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation.

