Vehicles responsible for many wildfires in the PNW each Summer

As many people in the Pacific Northwest head out for activities and summer road trips, the Pacific Northwest Wildfire Coordinating Group (PNWCG) offers the reminder that vehicles and other equipment can spark wildfires during the hot and dry months of summer.
“During fire season, equipment-sparked fires are the leading cause of wildfires in Oregon and, within that category, vehicles are the top culprit,” said Keep Oregon Green’s Executive Director, Kristin Babbs. “Roadside sparks and vehicle fires can easily spread to adjacent vegetation. Always keep your vehicle on improved surfaces, pack an up-to-date fire extinguisher in your car’s summer emergency kit, and know how to use it.”
Northwest Interagency Coordination Center told KXRO that as of July 25th, there have been 1,102 wildfires in Oregon and Washington, and about 88 percent of them have been human caused.
In Washington, there have been 418 human-caused wildfires out of 452, while of the 650 wildfires to date in Oregon, 547 of them were started by people.
“The Pacific Northwest has a history of numerous large wildfires; it is important for people to pay extra attention to avoid doing anything that could start a wildfire.”
Under hot, dry conditions, all types of motorized vehicles can ignite a wildfire. Due to persistent and worsening drought, above average risk of large fires is expected in central Oregon, southwest Oregon, northeast Oregon, and central Washington through August.
Fire officials ask for your help and provided a number of basic safety tips when you ride or drive to keep an enjoyable outing from turning into a costly, damaging wildfire:
TIPS TO REDUCE VEHICLE WILDFIRES