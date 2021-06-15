UScellular offering monthly discounts to local residents to assist with pandemic relief
UScellular is the latest company providing the option of pandemic relief to customers.
In a release, UScellular tells KXRO that they are participating in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to bring savings to eligible customers.
The company will be making use of the FCC’s temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, created to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They tell KXRO that they will offer eligible customers monthly discounts of up to $50 per month – or up to $75 per month if on tribal lands.
Eligible customers must meet requirements set by the FCC.
Qualified candidates who meet one of the following criteria can sign up:
- Qualifies for the Lifeline program
- Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers
For more information and to confirm eligibility, visit https://www.uscellular.com/plans/emergency-broadband-benefit-program.