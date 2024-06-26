KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Updated website for Friends Landing launched

June 26, 2024 7:59AM PDT
Share
Logo and photo from Port of Grays Harbor

The Port of Grays Harbor announced that as summer is upon us, they have refreshed the Friends Landing website to be more informative and user-friendly.

The overhauled website, at friendslanding.org, was recently unveiled at a Commission meeting. 

Friends Landing, a facility of the Port of Grays Harbor since 2014, and located outside of Montesano, offers 152 acres of recreational opportunities on the Chehalis River and Lake Quigg including hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, and camping.

“We are hopeful the community and Friends Landing’s many visitors will find the new website to be fresh, fun and helpful,” shared Satsop Business Park General Manager Alissa Shay.  “The website also links to and compliments Friends Landing’s social media accounts, which is where we share real time updates and information about the facility.”

The Port worked with local business Capture.Share.Repeat. to complete the overhaul and refresh the site’s photography.  

Campers can continue to make reservations online for tent and RV camping, as well as find information for reserving Friends Landing’s two picnic shelters free of charge.   

The site also features an updated list of area attractions.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Bigger HousesDan Shay
8:16pm
Little TownLuke & Kaylee
8:13pm
BulletproofNate Smith
8:10pm
Mamaw'S HouseThomas Rhett / Morgan Wallen
8:07pm
I Go BackKenny Chesney
8:03pm
View Full Playlist