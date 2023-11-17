KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

UPDATE: Johns River Accident ends in death of driver and multiple injuries

November 17, 2023 8:09AM PST
A dog died and three people were injured in an accident in Johns River, according to reports.

The Washington State Patrol shared details on the accident that they say took place Thursday.

According to officials, a 76-year-old Aberdeen man was driving south on SR 105 in a 2004 Subaru Forester at a high rate of speed, driving in the wrong lane.

Two other vehicles were heading north, just south of the Johns River Branch Road when the Aberdeen man struck a 2002 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 56-year-old Westport man head-on.

The third vehicle, a 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by a 32-year-old Lacey woman, went into the ditch to avoid striking the Toyota.

All three people suffered injuries in the accident and were treated at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital, with the Aberdeen man being transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

The Washington State Patrol provided an update on Friday, stating that 76-year-old Robert Mysliwiec of Aberdeen has died of injuries sustained in the accident. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

In a social media post by the Westport man, he stated that his dog was in the vehicle with him and died in the accident.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation.

