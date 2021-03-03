Unidentified body found in rubble of Ocean Shores fire
A house fire in Ocean Shores led to the discovery of a dead body inside.
Ocean Shores Deputy Chief of Police Kyle Watson tells KXRO in a release that his office, along with the Ocean Shores Fire Departments and Grays Harbor Fire District #7, responded to a residential house fire on Tuesday, March 2.
According to a caller, there was heavy black smoke and flames seen coming from the roof and through blown-out windows of the home.
According to Watson, fire crews were able to put out the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to other homes, but in the rubble they discovered a body.
An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is being conducted by The Ocean Shores Police and Fire Departments, with assistance of a special investigation team from The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department.
The Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify the deceased subject.