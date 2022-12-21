Unemployment rate rises in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties

Grays Harbor and Pacific counties saw an uptick in their unemployment rates from October to November, and remain within the highest statewide.

The Employment Security Department released the county unemployment rates and employment data for November and both local counties feature rates that place them in the Top 5 highest within Washington.

Grays Harbor saw an increase in the Civilian Workforce by 286, but also saw Total Unemployment increase by 419.

The rate within the county went from 6% to 7.4%, month-to-month, placing it at 4th highest in the state.

Pacific County had a decrease in their Civilian Workforce, a loss of 240 over the month, while Total Unemployment rose 55.

Pacific is the second highest out of the counties, rising from 6.9% in October to 7.7% in November.

Wahkiakum trails Pacific in 3rd highest at 7.5%.

Ferry County sits atop the county list at 10.3%, while King had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8%

Officials said at the release of statewide numbers last week that the typical seasonal increases in the agriculture and construction industries brought rises throughout the state, and contributed to the overall increase in paid claims over the month.

Washington’s economy increased by 13,100 jobs in November, and the unemployment rate increased to 4.0%.