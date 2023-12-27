Unemployment increase statewide includes local rate growth

Grays Harbor and Pacific County saw increases in local unemployment in November, following a trend seen throughout the state.

All counties within the state increased in their total unemployment from October to November, with local counties seeing the rates increase by 0.60% for both Grays Harbor and Pacific.

Grays Harbor shows a 6.3% November unemployment rate, up from the reported October rate of 5.7%.

Pacific saw their unemployment increase to 6.4% in November, up from 5.8% in October.

Grays Harbor and Pacific both saw their Civilian Labor Force and Total Employment locally show a decrease over the month, with a slight increase in Total Unemployment, leading to an increased rate.

Grays Harbor has the 4th highest unemployment among the counties, with Pacific at 3rd highest.

While Ferry and Wahkiakum both sit at 7.8% and 7.3%, the next highest counties are Pend Oreille and Garfield at 5.4% and 5.3%, placing the local counties alone within the 6% range.

Statewide the unemployment rate sat at 4% in November, also seeing a slight increase compared to October.