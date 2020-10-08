Two virtual meetings scheduled for Chehalis River Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project federal DEIS
Two virtual meetings have been scheduled regarding the Chehalis River Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project federal draft environmental impact statement (DEIS).
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host two virtual public meetings regarding the draft environmental impact statement related to the Chehalis River Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project on Thursday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Comments are being accepted through November 17 by email, through an online form, by U.S. Mail, voicemail, and during the two virtual public meetings.
The public meetings may be accessed through the following links and phone numbers:
- October 8, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
o Online using a computer or smart phone: https://aq.webex.com/aq/onstage/g.php?MTID=e70cfaa918479df21d99bf3f158b22a25
OR
o By phone (audio only)
o US Toll Free: 1-877-309-3457
o US Toll: 1-404-397-1516
o Access code: 133 608 8132
o Attendee code: not required
- October 14, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
o Online using a computer or smart phone: https://aq.webex.com/aq/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3bf8b5cf65fdf71db8ea078659412b6d
OR
o By phone (audio only)
-
- US Toll Free: 1-877-309-3457
- US Toll: 1-404-397-1516
- Access code: 133 162 4075
- Attendee code: not required
The Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District is proposing a project that would reduce flood damage in the upper Chehalis River Basin.
This would be achieved by temporarily storing flood waters from Willapa Hills by constructing a dam and temporary reservoir near the town of Pe Ell; and raising the levee at the Chehalis-Centralia Airport.
The Corps evaluated 61 alternatives and analyzed the full range of direct, indirect, and cumulative effects of three alternatives: Alternative 1, the Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District’s proposed project; Alternative 2, a flood retention only facility constructed on a smaller foundation; and the no action alternative where the Corps would not issue a permit.
The DEIS is available at https://chehalisbasinstrategy.com/eis/nepa-process/. Comments may be submitted online through the web site; by email to [email protected]; by voicemail by calling (206) 709-6928 or by U.S. Mail to:
Chehalis River Basin Flood Damage Reduction Project
c/o Anchor QEA
6720 South Macadam Street, Suite 125
Portland, Oregon 97219
For more information on the Chehalis Basin Strategy visit: https://chehalisbasinstrategy.com/