Two-part Chehalis Basin Film Festival taking place in Hoquiam and Centralia

The public is invited to a two-part film festival on Feb. 25 and March 3, highlighting the Chehalis River basin.

The free events will feature showings of films that highlight the basin’s aquatic wildlife, salmon recovery efforts, fish and wildlife conservation, habitat restoration projects, and collaboration within the Chehalis River basin.

Films will be coupled with panel discussions with local project participants highlighted in the films as well as experts.

“Community has always been at the heart of the Chehalis Basin,” said Celina Abercrombie, Chehalis Basin Strategy manager at Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). “This film festival is a chance for us all to celebrate our progress together for the future of the Chehalis Basin for fish, wildlife, and people.”

“We are inviting folks to get out on the town with their friends and watch some films,” said Kirsten Harma, Watershed Coordinator with the Chehalis Basin Lead Entity. “We hope they will enjoy the chance to see some images of spring and nature on these cold winter days.”

Saturday, Feb. 25, 3 to 5 pm

7th Street Theatre

313 7th Street

Hoquiam

Friday, March 3, 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Transalta Commons at Centralia College

600 Centralia College Boulevard

Centralia

Event partners include the Chehalis Basin Lead Entity, Coast Salmon Partnership, Grays Harbor Conservation District, Grays Harbor Stream Team, and WDFW.

The 2,700 square-mile Chehalis Basin is one of the state’s only major river drainage systems with no salmon species listed as threatened or endangered.

However, experts studying the basin report that some salmon runs have declined as much as 80%.

Scientists, researchers, and technical specialists report that if no action is taken in the basin, Chehalis River spring Chinook salmon could be lost entirely in 60 years.

More information is available on WDFW’s website.