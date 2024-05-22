Two Pacific County projects included in federal budget requests

Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) announced that she requested funding in Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) for 15 community improvement projects across Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, totaling $35,695,000.

This includes two projects for Pacific County.

Last month, Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez opened her Community Project Funding (CPF) application and selected projects based on eligibility, geographical diversity, and community impact and support.

Members of the House can submit up to 15 CPF requests to the House Appropriations Committee.

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez will continue advocating for the projects’ inclusion with full funding in the yearly appropriations bills.

The CPF requests respond directly to some of the most pressing needs in Southwest Washington, to deliver support for high-impact, community-led projects related to agriculture, fire protection, wastewater infrastructure, public safety, and reliable water and electric service.

Pacific County Projects

$1,500,000 – City of Ilwaco – Ilwaco Municipal Reservoir Floating Intake System

The funds will be used for the City of Ilwaco to implement a floating intake system at the Indian Creek Dam, protecting access to water during drought and lowering costs to ratepayers. The project would reduce the need for chemical and mechanical treatment, lead to immediate improvements in water quality, and stabilize intake, allowing for seasonal fluctuations.

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez’s funding request can be found here , and community letters of support can be found here .

$1,000,000 – City of Raymond – Veterans Housing and Resource Center

The funds will be used for the City of Raymond, in partnership with American Legion Post 150 and the Willapa Community Development Association, to demolish and reconstruct the American Legion Building in downtown Raymond to include affordable housing and a resource center for veterans. This project will address housing, social services, and economic development needs in Pacific County.

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez’s funding request can be found here , and community letters of support can be found here .

In December, Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez’s team helped secure notice for the WCDA and American Legion that their UEI number was registered, so they could access federal funding for the project.

An interactive map of all of the awards can be found here.

“Across Southwest Washington, I’ve heard from community members and local leaders about much-needed projects that have the potential to transform our rural economies, support public health and safety, and get resources to those who need them most. In the coming months, I’m going to fight to bring our tax dollars home for these investments and work to ensure they have the greatest impact in our communities,” said Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez. “In March, I secured $21 million for projects all across our district, and I’m excited to build on that progress by requesting funding for 15 new, community-led projects.”

In March, Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez secured more than $21 million in FY24 Community Project Funding for 15 projects across every county in Southwest Washington.