Two new hires for Aberdeen school leadership
Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen School Board approved the hiring of a new principal for A.J. West Elementary School and the hiring of a new assistant principal for Miller Junior High School at its meeting on Tuesday.
According to the Aberdeen School District, Lorie Brady will be the principal of A.J. West Elementary School with the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Brady is currently the assistant principal at Kenedy Elementary School in Kenedy, Texas.
The District says that Kasey Robbins, currently a principal intern and middle school health science teacher in Yakima, will become the assistant principal at Miller Junior High School.
“I am very pleased that we have such outstanding candidates who are interested to join our district,” Superintendent Alicia Henderson said. “It speaks well of our district that we have attracted such high caliber candidates. Both of them bring experience that we value and both are familiar with our population and our district.”
Brady’s grandfather lives just down the road in Warrenton, Ore., and she has visited the Pacific Northwest many times growing up. “The entire area is breathtakingly beautiful and I have been watching for the right opportunity,” she said.
Prior to her move to Texas to become an assistant principal, Brady taught in Oklahoma public schools where she held certificates for elementary education grades 1-8, English, U.S. History, Economics and U.S. Government grades 6-12, and Science grades 6-8.
Robbins grew up in Port Angeles and earned post-secondary degrees and certifications in exercise science and paramedicine from Central Washington University and her master’s in education leadership from Eastern Washington University.
“I am really excited to get to Aberdeen and Miller Junior High because there are so many opportunities to help kids,” she said. “My passion is to help kids find where they want to go and help get them on a path to achieve (their goals).”
Her husband Christopher Nesmith was recently announced as Elma’s next superintendent.