Two more deaths bring Grays Harbor COVID count to 15
In their Friday update, the Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Department announced that in addition to a number of new cases, the county saw more deaths added as well.
According to officials, 25 new cases were added on Friday, bringing the total case count to date to 771.
Of these cases, 42 are currently active.
In addition, 2 more deaths were added. This brings the Grays Harbor total to 15.
This brings the percent of deaths/cases to 1.95%
Further details about the newly added deaths are not known at this time.
2,439 deaths had been reported statewide, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Pacific County has seen 3 total deaths, while Mason County has seen 10.