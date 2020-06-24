Two felony arrests in one day for Ocean Shores
The Ocean Shores Police Department made two felony arrests in less than 24 hours.
In a release from Sgt. David McManus, he states that the first arrest came after a resident in the 500 block of Dolphin Ave. NE reported around 3am that his son had been at the house in violation of a domestic violence protection order.
The suspect’s father told officers that his son had been sneaking into the house at night and stealing food and money, and tonight he caught him in the house.
Officers found the suspect, a 38-year old man, sitting on the side of the road eating from a plate of food.
The suspect was arrested for violating the protection order, which was a felony crime because the suspect has prior convictions for the same crime.
Before being arrested, the man threw the backpack he was wearing away, insisting that he did not want it to go with him to jail.
Officers found suspected methamphetamine and heroin in the backpack.
The suspect was booked into the County Jail for the felony order violation and possession of controlled substances.
Later that evening, a citizen reported watching a man breaking into a storage shed in the 300 block of Ocean Shores Blvd. SW.
Officers found the door to the shed open and sounds coming form inside, ordering the man to come out.
After his arrest it was found that the man was also suspected of a Hoquiam theft the prior day when he reportedly stole a baseball cap from another man in the area of the YMCA. That hat was found with the suspect and he admitted to taking it.
The suspect, a 52-year old Hoquiam resident, was transported to Hoquiam PD where he was issued a citation for Theft 3 Degree before being booked into Grays Harbor County Jail and booked on a charge of Burglary 2 Degree.