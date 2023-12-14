Two Democrats plan to run for GH Commissioner in 2024

Two Democrats have officially announced their runs for Grays Harbor County Commissioner in 2024.

This month, candidates made their intent known to run in the race for Grays Harbor County Commissioner for District 1, representing East County.

Both candidates identify as Democrats, and are running for the seat currently held by Jill Warne, a Republican.

Ron Mullins filed with the Public Disclosure Commission for the seat this month.

The Elma resident also filed documents with the PDC in 2009 and 2015 for Elma City Council. Mullins lost in both races to Jim Taylor.

At a meeting of the Grays Harbor Democrats on December 7, former Grays Harbor County Auditor Chris Thomas announced that he will also be running for the Commissioner seat.

Thomas was appointed as Auditor following the resignation of Vern Spatz, and was appointed in 2019 to the Grays Harbor Public Hospital District 2 board to fill a seat vacated by Maryann Welch.

Thomas currently serves in elected positions on the hospital board and the Montesano School Board of Directors.

Thomas has not filed with the PDC for this campaign as of December 14, 2023, but is within the window to file following his public announcement of candidacy.

Sitting Commissioner Jill Warne has not announced if she will pursue a second term.