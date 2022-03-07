Two candidates up for Aberdeen Superintendent role; public opportunities to meet them
The finalists for the role of Aberdeen School District Superintendent have been selected, and both candidates will be in the district this week.
The Superintendent finalists include Nikki Grubbs and Jeff Thake.
According to the school district, Grubbs has served as the superintendent of the Hood Canal School District for the past three years. Prior to that role, she served as executive director of Teaching and Learning at ESD 105 in Yakima and principal at Harbour Pointe Middle School in Mukilteo.
She also has experience in secondary schools as both an assistant principal and as a science teacher.
Mrs. Grubbs earned her bachelor of science degree in biology from Boise State University and holds master’s degrees in biology and educational administration from Washington State University.
She and her husband, Gerry, raised four children.
Grubbs is scheduled to tour the district on Tuesday, March 8. The community will have the opportunity to meet with her at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium at Aberdeen High School.
Jeffrey Thake, Ed.D, of Amboy, Illinois, had served as superintendent of the Amboy School District in Illinois, high school principal in Amboy and high school associate principal for Sterling Public Schools, also in Illinois, as well as the former superintendent of the Williston Public School District in North Dakota, where the Williston #1 and Williston #7 school districts recently combined into one school district, according to the ASD newsletter.
Dr. Thake earned his bachelor of music degree in music education from Southern Illinois University, and his master of arts degree and doctorate in education from Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois.
Thake will be in the District on Thursday, March 10 and the community will have the opportunity to meet wiht him at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium at Aberdeen High School.
From Aberdeen School District:
What does a day in the district look like?
Each of the finalists for superintendent will have a very busy, 12-hour day when they are here. In the morning, they will:
-
- Tour the district,
- Meet with principals and other instructional leaders;
- Have lunch with AHS students (prepared by the culinary art students) and
- Take part in a student-led tour of Aberdeen High School.
In the afternoon, they will
-
- Meet with the superintendent’s Cabinet,
- Meet with District Office and Stewart Building classified staff,
- Meet with union leadership;
- Meet with all staff who have been invited to the Auditorium to meet the candidates at 4 p.m.
- Eat dinner with the School Board, and
- Meet with the Community at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium.
At each point along the way, participants in the meetings will be invited to share their thoughts and feedback with the School Board.
Their official interview with the Board will begin at 7 p.m. in the Board Room at the Administration Building.
The Aberdeen School Board will hold special meetings to interview each candidate.
Superintendent Interviews
Agenda for March 8 and March 10 Executive Session (pdf)
The next regular meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Miller Junior High School and via webinar, where it is anticipated that the Board will take action on a contract for the next superintendent.