Two buildings added to Aberdeen Historic Register

The Aberdeen City Council voted to add two new buildings to their historic registry.

At their meeting on Wednesday, the city saw a request, following public meetings and consideration from the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission, to add 202 S. K Street (Goldberg Furniture/Side One Building) and 121 E. Market (Aberdeen Library) to be added to the local historic register.

Both buildings were noted as being constructed more than 50 years ago, as well as holding local historical and architectural importance, while the Library Building was also noted as having archaeological importance.

According to the report, the commission held two public meetings on May 30, 2024 and June 3, 2024, to consider the requests before determining their eligibility for the register.

Adding the buildings to the Historic Register is an honorary designation, but their addition enables them to be eligible for Special Tax Valuation for rehabilitation.

Aberdeen Historic Register Information Sheet

With their addition, these are the 21st and 22nd buildings to be added to the local register.