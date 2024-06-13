KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Two buildings added to Aberdeen Historic Register

June 13, 2024 10:07AM PDT
Share
Logo from City of Aberdeen

The Aberdeen City Council voted to add two new buildings to their historic registry. 

At their meeting on Wednesday, the city saw a request, following public meetings and consideration from the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission, to add 202 S. K Street (Goldberg Furniture/Side One Building) and 121 E. Market (Aberdeen Library) to be added to the local historic register.

Both buildings were noted as being constructed more than 50 years ago, as well as holding local historical and architectural importance, while the Library Building was also noted as having archaeological importance.

According to the report, the commission held two public meetings on May 30, 2024 and June 3, 2024, to consider the requests before determining their eligibility for the register.

Adding the buildings to the Historic Register is an honorary designation, but their addition enables them to be eligible for Special Tax Valuation for rehabilitation.

Aberdeen Historic Register Information Sheet

With their addition, these are the 21st and 22nd buildings to be added to the local register.

202 S K Building

121 E Market St Building

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

She'S Somebody'S DaughterDrew Baldridge
5:03am
American RideToby Keith
5:00am
Take It From MeJordan Davis
11:58pm
Creek Will RiseConnor Smith
11:55pm
Miles On ItKane Brown / Marshmello
11:52pm
View Full Playlist