Two arrested on downtown Aberdeen roof after breaking in

Two men were taken into custody for breaking into a building in Downtown Aberdeen over the weekend.

The Aberdeen Police Department shared that the 53-year-old and 43-year-old Aberdeen residents were taken into custody after police were called Saturday morning around 1am when an employee saw two men on the second floor of the building in the 100-block of S. “I” Street through surveillance cameras.

Police responded, with assistance from of the Cosmopolis Police Department, a Grays Harbor County K9 unit, and an officer from the Aberdeen drone team.

As officers began searching the building, the drone pilot observed two heat signatures, which were the two suspects seen on the camera, entering onto the roof.

Officers and the K9 unit worked their way to the roof access where the two suspects were located and arrested without further incident.

Suspected methamphetamine was located on one of the suspects and both suspects were transported and booked into the Aberdeen jail.

Officers interviewed the two suspects who acknowledged they entered the building and tilted one of the surveillance cameras down to avoid being seen.

One of the suspects said they fled to the roof once police arrived because they did not want to be caught inside the building.

Both suspects are charged with Burglary 2nd degree.

The 43-year-old suspect was also charged in Aberdeen Municipal Court for possession of a controlled substance.