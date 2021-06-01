      Weather Alert

Two arrested after drug warrant served in South Aberdeen

Jun 1, 2021 @ 9:43am

Aberdeen, WA – Two people were arrested after a drug related search warrant was served in South Aberdeen.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force tells KXRO that they acted on a lengthy investigation into heroin, meth, and pills being sold from a travel trailer in the 200 block of W. Curtis Street last week.

According to police, a 29 year old man from Aberdeen was arrested for Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act Delivery and Trafficking. 

Police say that the man’s 30 year old fiancé was also arrested on an unrelated Department of Corrections felony warrant.

They say that in the process of serving the search warrant meth, heroin, pills, and a large amount of cash was seized among other items commonly present during drug related investigations.

The Task Force was assisted by the Aberdeen Police Department and the Hoquiam Police Department.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may follow.

June 2021
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Most Popular Posts
Actress Kathy Baker To Take Part In This Sunday's National Memorial Concert on PBS
American Veteran, Nurse, Author, Patriot Diane Carlson Evans Tells Her Story!
Oakville students contract COVID-19; some students asked to take measures
Department of Ecology issues drought advisory for most of the state
State continues quest to eradicate invasive Spartina in June
Connect With Us Listen To Us On