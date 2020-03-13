Two arrested after Drug Task Force search warrant served in Hoquiam
Hoquiam, WA – Two people were arrested after a Drug Task Force search warrant was served in Hoquiam.
The Hoquiam Police Department says that yesterday afternoon, the Drug Task Force served the search warrant in the 2900 block of Aberdeen Avenue which was predicated in part by complaints from neighbors.
They say that a 37-year-old Hoquiam man and a 26-year-old Hoquiam woman were taken into custody during the course of the warrant and subsequent investigation.
The warrant was served with the assistance of Hoquiam officers as well as detectives from the Lewis County Drug unit and agents from the DEA.
According to police, a narcotics detection dog was provided by the Quinault Indian Nation Police in order to assist with the search of the premises and a vehicle that was seized related to the investigation.
The suspects were transported to the Hoquiam City Jail where they were held until they could be interviewed by detectives.
Hoquiam Police say the investigation is ongoing, but this is a good example of how neighborhood complaints and concerns about drug dealing are taken seriously by the police and the Drug Task Force.
Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers says that the number one department focus point for the Hoquiam Police Department is targeting drug dealers and drug locations.
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force consists of detectives from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department, Aberdeen Police Department, and Hoquiam Police Department.