Two accidents last night in Grays Harbor result in injuries
Grays Harbor, WA – Two accidents resulted in injuries last night in Grays Harbor.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the first took place at about 6:00 p.m. on Highway 101.
The State Patrol says that a 34 year old Hoquiam woman was driving a 2010 Kia Forte south on Highway 101 near Youmans Rd.
The Kia then had a tire failure and the State Patrol says the driver failed to maintain control.
The Kia crossed the highway and went onto Youmans Rd. where it collided with a 2020 Honda CRV that had just turned onto Youmans Rd. from the highway.
The woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for her injuries and the driver of the Honda was not injured.
The second collision took place when a driver fell asleep near LeMays on Highway 12.
The State Patrol says the 29 year old Hoquiam man was driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt west on the highway when it left the road to the right, went up an embankment, and rolled.
The man was transported to Harbor Regional Health Hospital for his injuries.
There were no passengers in the vehicle.