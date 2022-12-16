KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury

December 16, 2022 7:12AM PST
A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12.

The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter.

According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in a Ford truck with a trailer when he slowed to make a left turn. 

A 54-year-old Aberdeen man in a Freightliner semi truck was behind the other vehicle, and did not stop in time, striking the other truck and causing it to roll onto its side.

A 51-year-old Camas man inside the rolled vehicle was injured and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital.

All three men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Charges against the Aberdeen man are pending an investigation.

The roadway was partially blocked for 35 minutes. 

