TRL asks Rochester community for feedback on future services
Timberland Regional Library is asking Rochester area residents to give feedback and take part in shaping future services.
According to the regional library group, with the Rochester Timberland Kiosk agreement set to expire at the end of 2021, TR) staff are asking about the needs and wants of community members in that area.
TRL says that they will be working with the Rochester Organization of Families (ROOF) Community Services and the Rochester School District to transition into continued library services in the community.
“We understand the importance of ongoing library services for the community,” said Timberland Regional Library Community Engagement Manager Carisa Sullivan. “We would love to hear from area residents their ideas for equitable and sustainable library services now and in the future.”
Over the next several weeks, the TRL Community Engagement Team will gather and collect input from the community about opening hours, locations and services people would like to see offered in the future.
People can take part by:
- Visiting the ROOF Rochester Community Services Center on Dec. 14 from 10 am to 4 pm and share ideas with Timberland Regional Library staff. Rochester Community Center is located at 10140 Highway 12 in Rochester, the same location as the library kiosk.
- Visit the Rochester kiosk page online at https://www.trl.org/locations/rochester to answer the online survey. The survey will be available online through Jan. 31, 2022.
- Pick up paper copies of the survey at the ROOF Rochester Community Service Center Dec. 14, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022. Completed copies can be left at the center or dropped off at the Centralia and Oakville Timberland libraries.
TRL is exploring options for a permanent location in Rochester for a Timberland Express Library, which would operate like a library stand.
In the short term, TRL is looking to work with a community partner to transition to temporary, mobile “pop-up” library services.
Pop-up library services include access to a small browsing collection, “take and make” crafting kits, free Wi-Fi, Chromebooks for use by patrons, printing, and Connect boxes, which contain materials for multiple people.
“Rochester’s population has increased approximately 30 percent since the 2010 Census,” Sullivan said. “With that comes opportunities to hear multiple perspectives and ideas which can help as part of the overall decision-making process.”
TRL staff and administration extended special thanks to ROOF Rochester Organization of Families Community Services Program Manager Gabrielle Davis; Rochester Timberland Kiosk volunteers Sue Cook, Becky Fosnacht, and Judy Williams for their dedication and support of the Rochester kiosk, and Rochester Community Services Center, Weed and Seed Community Program, the Rochester School District and surrounding community members.