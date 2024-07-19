KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

TRL asking for public feedback on library planning

July 19, 2024 7:28AM PDT
Logo from TRL

Timberland Regional Library (TRL) is inviting community members to participate in shaping the future of the library by providing input through a Community Survey.

This survey looks to gather insights and suggestions from the public to help guide the library’s plans and priorities for the coming years.

TRL is seeking input from residents of all ages and backgrounds across Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Mason, and Thurston Counties.

The survey asks for public input on a range of topics, including current library use, services, programs and facilities.

Results will inform the library’s 2025-2029 Strategic Direction.

“This is an exciting opportunity for everyone in our community to have their voices heard,” says Kendra Jones, TRL Deputy Director. “We are committed to meeting the needs of our users, as well as community members who may not be using the library right now, and we want to make sure that our strategic plan reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of our patrons. Your feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the library’s future.”

The survey is now available online at TRL.org. Paper copies can be obtained and submitted at any TRL branch. 

The survey takes approximately 5 minutes to complete, and all responses are confidential.

Survey Links:

English
En Español
한국어
Tiếng Việt

