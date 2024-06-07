Travel shifts coming to US 12/SR 8

A lane shift is coming today on Highway 12, with more work coming next week to Grays Harbor.

Travelers who use US 12 and State Route 8 between Montesano and the Thurston County line will see changes to the roadway over the next week.

What to expect

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 7:

Crews will shift one westbound lane over the median to the eastbound side of US 12.

Work zone is located near Schouweiler Road west of Elma.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12:

Crews will shift one eastbound lane onto a new SR 8 bridge.

Work zone is located near Heise Road between Elma and McCleary.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 14:

Crews will shift one westbound lane over the median to the eastbound side of SR 8.

Work zone is located near Mox Chehalis Road east of McCleary.

Travelers will see a rolling slowdown during each traffic shift.

This work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

This work is part of a series of traffic shifts happening this spring and summer for fish habitat work under US 12 and SR 8.