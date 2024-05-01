KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Training to take place at Ocosta High School on May 2; this is only a drill

May 1, 2024 7:34AM PDT
Logo from SBRFA

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority has alerted those near Westport that training will be taking place this week, but residents should not be alarmed.

According to a release, SBRFA will perform a MOCK Critical Incident drill at Ocosta High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The drill will start at 8:10 am and will last for approximately one hour.

Residents may see the response from various emergency agencies, including, fire, ambulance, Life Flight, law enforcement, and others responding to a MOCK crash scene.

Officials state that no real emergency will be taking place.

For any questions, contact the non-emergency line at SBRFA’s station at (360) 268-9832.

