Training to take place at Ocosta High School on May 2; this is only a drill

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority has alerted those near Westport that training will be taking place this week, but residents should not be alarmed.

According to a release, SBRFA will perform a MOCK Critical Incident drill at Ocosta High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The drill will start at 8:10 am and will last for approximately one hour.

Residents may see the response from various emergency agencies, including, fire, ambulance, Life Flight, law enforcement, and others responding to a MOCK crash scene.

Officials state that no real emergency will be taking place.

For any questions, contact the non-emergency line at SBRFA’s station at (360) 268-9832.